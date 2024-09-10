Alcohol deaths in Scotland have risen to the highest level since 2008 as SNP ministers are set to raise the minimum unit pricing at the end of the month.

Critics have claimed the minimum unit pricing policy introduced in Scotland has “monumentally failed” as figures revealed the number of people in Scotland who died due to alcohol use is at the highest level for 15 years.

The latest figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 1,277 people died from conditions caused by alcohol in 2023.

Alcohol-specific deaths were 4.5 times as high in the most deprived areas of Scotland compared to the least deprived areas in 2023.

The “national scandal” has been laid bare as SNP ministers get set to raise MUP further from 50p per unit to 65p at the end of the month amid calls for the Scottish Government to ensure the policy keeps pace with inflation.

But Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane pointed his finger at MUP as a policy as he said the police had “monumentally failed”, with the level of deaths remaining “disgracefully high”.

“It [MUP] has been a blunt instrument to tackle a complex problem, with those suffering from alcohol addiction skipping meals to buy more drink, even as SNP ministers hiked prices by 30 per cent during a cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

Dr Gulhane added: “The level of deaths is utterly horrifying and shameful for an SNP Government who insist they are progressive; it is our most deprived communities that continue to be hit the hardest by their failings.”

Alcohol deaths for males increased to 861 and once again accounted for around two thirds of alcohol-specific deaths. Female deaths decreased by 24 deaths in 2023, down to 416.

Those aged in the 45-64 and 65-74 brackets continued to have the highest mortality rates.

In Glasgow, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire and Dundee, the level of alcohol deaths was above the Scottish average.

Scottish Labour public health spokesperson Carol Mochan said: “Every single one of these deaths is a travesty and the scale of this crisis is a national scandal. All alcohol and drug deaths are preventable and the number of lives being cut tragically short shames this SNP Government.

“There is no excuse for inaction when lives are on the line – the SNP Government must set out a comprehensive plan to tackle the root causes of this public health emergency and ensure drug and alcohol services can offer people the lifesaving support they need.”

SNP public health minister Jenni Minto said the Scottish Government would “continue to treat it as an equal priority with drugs as a public health emergency”.

She said: “Research commended by internationally-renowned public health experts estimated that our world-leading minimum unit pricing policy has saved hundreds of lives, likely averted hundreds of alcohol-attributable hospital admissions and contributed to tackling health inequalities.

“The forthcoming price increase to 65p per unit which takes account of inflation, was selected as we seek to continue and increase the positive effects of the policy.”

Dr Peter Rice, chairman of Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP), said: “Every one of these 1,277 deaths could have been prevented.

“Scotland's approach to reducing alcohol harm has had success in reducing alcohol deaths in the past, including with the introduction of minimum unit price in 2018. However, to be successful policy needs to be sustained and progressive. Lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic changed drinking patterns globally leading to an increase in harm and action needs to be stepped up to reverse this.”

Dr Rice said SNP ministers “must bring forward measures to make Scotland a more positive, healthy place for children to grow up and adults to thrive, protected from alcohol marketing and cheap alcohol”.

He added: “This means ensuring MUP keeps pace with inflation each year, so that the cheapest, most harmful alcohol does not become more affordable, and it must bring forward legislation to end alcohol brands being plastered over sports teams and competitions, and to remove it from public spaces.”