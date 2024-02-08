Minimum unit pricing: Scottish Government confirms alcohol price rise to combat drink-related deaths

The Scottish Government has confirmed the base rate of minimum unit pricing - the minimum per unit of alcohol that can sold in Scotland - will increase from 50p to 65p from September.

This would mean the lowest price for a bottle of wine would rise from £4.88 to £6.34.

Minimum unit pricing (MUP) is calculated using a simple formula – the price per unit (currently £0.50) x the strength of alcohol (ABV) x the volume in litres.

Public Health Scotland said MUP had reduced deaths directly caused by alcohol consumption

The Scottish Government said a price increase is required to counteract the effects of inflation.

If Parliament agrees to the increase, it will take effect on September 30.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said: “Research commended by internationally-renowned public health experts estimated that our world-leading MUP policy has saved hundreds of lives, likely averted hundreds of alcohol-attributable hospital admissions and contributed to reducing health inequalities.

“Despite this progress, deaths caused specifically by alcohol rose last year – and my sympathy goes out to all those who have lost a loved one.

“We believe the proposals, which are supported by Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer, strike a reasonable balance between public health benefits and any effects on the alcoholic drinks market and impact on consumers. Evidence suggests there has not been a significant impact on business and industry as a whole.

“Alongside MUP, we will continue to invest in treatment and a wide range of other measures, including funding for Alcohol and Drug Partnerships which rose to £112 million in 2023-24.”

After listening to the announcement in the Scottish Parliament, the Scottish Conservatives’ shadow health secretary, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said the evidence that MUP has prevented deaths is flawed.

“Let's start with alcohol related deaths,” said Dr Gulhane.

“They're at a 14 year high in Scotland and even a novice statistician would tell you the hospitalisation data was not statistically significant.

“There are 40 studies in the evaluation of MUP and only one claimed a reduction in deaths.

“Saying MUP has reduced deaths is not accurate, as it was an estimate based on statistical modelling and if compared to Northern Ireland and not England would have shown MUP caused deaths.”

Dr Gulhane said that the number of people seeking help for alcohol reduced by 40 per cent, along with referrals to alcohol treatment.

“The purpose of a policy such as MUP should surely have been to reduce consumption of alcohol by those who are dependent drinkers and Public Health Scotland's own data shows those with alcohol dependence are foregoing food,” Dr Gulhane added.

Dr Iain Kennedy, of BMA Scotland, said his organisation is “a longstanding supporter” of MUP and he “strongly welcomes” the announcement.

"We have already seen that the policy can make a real difference, save lives and reduce hospital admissions,” Dr Kennedy said.

"These are positives that must be built on – but that can only be done if the policy develops as circumstances develop, and ensuring the price per unit is at the right level is central to that. In this respect, today’s decision is the right one.”

However, David Hume, a GMB Scotland organiser in the drinks industry, said the case for continuing with MUP “gets weaker with every piece of research published”.

“Ministers must be guided by reliable research and data not wishful thinking and good intentions,” said Mr Hume.

“The potential consequences of this policy are too damaging for it to be justified with anecdote, hunches and hope.

“Five years ago, we were told this policy would help save lives of problem drinkers. Now we are told it is about curbing the intake of moderate drinkers but there is no substantive evidence to suggest it does either.”

The union polled workers across the brewing, whisky and spirits last year, and found 64 per cent believe MUP should be scrapped “because it needlessly risked jobs and investment while doing nothing to discourage problem drinking”, while a third said it should remain at 50p or be reduced.

Liam Mehigan, operations director of the Abbeycare Group, which runs a specialist residential rehab and detox service in Erskine, said the rehad centre “welcome any initiative that could help reduce the harms caused by alcohol” in Scotland, “which our staff see first-hand every day”.

“However, the sale price is only part of the solution,” said Mr Mehigan. We also need to focus on preventing people from drinking harmfully in the first place.

“We would like to see more investment in harm reduction and treatment services for alcohol, including a review of marketing and education on the harms associated with it, as well as more thorough and consistent interventions in hospital A&Es, police stations, courts, and our prisons.