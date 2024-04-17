Scotland became the first country in the world to introduce a minimum price for alcohol in 2018, and soon MSPs are expected to vote in a new rise in costs.

The base rate for minimum unit pricing (MUP) currently sits at 50p, however MSPs look set to increase this to 65p from September.

The rule has been in place for the last six years in Scotland, with studies concluding that the move was “effective” in reducing deaths caused by alcohol consumption.

Minimum unit pricing is calculated using this formula: the price per unit (currently £0.50) x the strength of alcohol (ABV) x the volume in litres.

With the minimum unit price expected to rise to 65p, here is how much you can expect to pay for alcohol in Scotland from September.

1 . Scotch Whisky, 70cl bottle (40% ABV) – £18.20 For a 70cl bottle of whisky at 40% ABV, consumers can expect to pay £18.20, while the bottle would have previously cost £14. Photo Sales

2 . Vodka or Gin, 70cl bottle (37.5% ABV) – £17.07 Minimum unit pricing for spirits such as vodka or gin sold in 70cl bottles of 37.5% ABV will rise from £13.13 to £17.07. Photo Sales

3 . Vodka or Gin, 1L bottle (37.5% ABV) – £24.38 The minimum unit price for 1 litre bottles of vodka or gin will increase from £18.75 to £24.38. Photo Sales

4 . Wine, 750ml bottle (12% ABV) – £5.85 The minimum unit price for wine will increase from £4.50 to £5.85 for a 750ml bottle at 12% ABV. Photo Sales