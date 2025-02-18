Alba Party: Chris McEleny to stand for deputy leader despite suspension

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris McEleny is to stand to become the deputy leader of the Alba Party, despite being suspended as its general secretary earlier this month.

In setting out his campaign, Mr McEleny describes himself as “Alex Salmond’s closest lieutenant” and says he “knows exactly how Alex Salmond intended to deliver electoral success” for Alba.

Earlier this month it was revealed Mr McEleny had been suspended as the party’s general secretary for gross misconduct. This came only hours after allegations emerged the party’s interim leader Kenny MacAskill had survived an attempt to have him suspended by Mr McEleny.

Chris McEleny. | John Devlin/National World.

Mr McEleny said: “Nobody in Alba had as close of an understanding of the strategy Alex and I were developing to ensure a massive Alba intervention at the next Scottish Parliament election.

“That is why I am running to be the next deputy leader as I am the best placed candidate with the ability to run an election campaign that will deliver the success Alex Salmond knew we could achieve.”

In the press release announcing his intention to run, Mr McEleny refers directly to Mr Salmond 11 times. He said: “Alex Salmond had a dream of an independent Scotland that shall never die.

“He believed that for that dream to become a reality in the here and now, a strong contingent of Alba Party MSPs were required to ensure that the Scottish Parliament kept its focus on the people’s priorities of jobs, health and the economy - all of which are essential to maintain the people’s trust in Scotland’s ability to become an independent country.

“Next year’s Holyrood election isn’t just crucial for Alba’s future - it is crucial for the future of the independence movement. We must see action on independence now or else another generation of Scottish resources will be asset stripped by the Westminster government.”

Edinburgh Eastern MSP Ash Regan and former East Lothian MP Kenny MacAskill have both secured enough nominations to run to be the leader of the Alba Party.

Ms Regan is the party’s only MSP after she defected from the SNP. She was community safety minister under Nicola Sturgeon, but resigned over the Scottish Government’s gender reform proposals.

Mr MacAskill is the former justice secretary. He had stood in the Alloa and Grangemouth seat in last year’s general election, but was unsuccessful after securing just 1.5 per cent of the vote.

Nominations for leader and deputy leader of the party are open until March 2. Candidates must each receive at least 100 nominations from a minimum of 20 different local branches.