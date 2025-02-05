Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris McEleny has been suspended as Alba Party’s general secretary for “gross misconduct”.

Mr McEleny was initially suspended for a week on January 2, primarily for disobeying direct orders from leadership and blocking office bearers from carrying out their duties.

He was then re-suspended on February 2 and is currently not the party’s general secretary.

Chris McEleny | John Devlin/National World

The gross misconduct included giving the “false and unsupported impression” the Alba Party supported the Scottish Conservatives’ views that asylum seekers in Scotland should not be given free bus passes, and issuing a press release supporting Donald Trump if it meant bringing an economic boost to the west of Scotland.

The party’s national executive committee said he had “injured the party’s reputation”.

An Alba source said: “Mr McEleny was suspended from his position on January 1 for disobeying direct instructions from the party leadership and obstructing party office bearers from carrying out their duties.

“Since then he has been on a mission to tarnish and discredit Mr MacAskill in an attempt to hinder Mr MacAskill’s chances at becoming party leader.

“Mr McEleny doesn’t think the rules apply to him and when Mr MacAskill decided to apply the rules he simply couldn’t comprehend it.

“He is of course entitled to due process and we will have to wait and see what the outcome is.”

On January 2, the day he was first suspended, Mr McEleny announced he would resign as general secretary when a new leader is elected.

Mr MacAskill said: “There are ongoing internal disciplinary procedures underway and we do not comment on that.”

Ash Regan MSP and Kenny MacAskill | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

Currently Mr MacAskill and Ash Regan MSP have put themselves forward to succeed the late Alex Salmond as leader.

On Tuesday it was revealed Mr McEleny attempted to have Mr MacAskill suspended over a “bullying and harassment” probe.

A friend of Mr McEleny said: “Chris neither spoke against or for free bus travel for asylum seekers.

“The point he made was that it was not racist to discuss the merits of the policy and what actual benefit it would provide to support the lives of asylum seekers and ensure communities are involved in decision making.

“This is a view shared by the vast majority of the Scottish public.

“In regards to his comments that it was essential to work with the President of the United States for the benefit of the economy, his opinions are much in line with every world leader.

