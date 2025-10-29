East Dunbartonshire incident: Police issue update after discovery of 'possible hazardous substance'

Published 29th Oct 2025, 08:01 GMT
Emergency services, including EOD officers, attended the incident.

Roads have reopened following the discovery of a “possible hazardous substance” at a property in East Dunbartonshire on Tuesday.

Several roads in the area were closedplaceholder image
Several roads in the area were closed | Getty Images

Police were called to a property in the town of Lenzie amid fears of a hazardous substance on Tuesday afternoon, and several roads were closed off by police.

In an update at around 9pm on Tuesday evening, police said emergency services, including EOD, had attended the incident and made the area safe.

Officers confirmed Larch Avenue, Moss Road and Gallowhill Road in Lenzie have re-opened.

Police thanked the public for their patience.

