East Dunbartonshire incident: Police issue update after discovery of 'possible hazardous substance'
Roads have reopened following the discovery of a “possible hazardous substance” at a property in East Dunbartonshire on Tuesday.
Police were called to a property in the town of Lenzie amid fears of a hazardous substance on Tuesday afternoon, and several roads were closed off by police.
In an update at around 9pm on Tuesday evening, police said emergency services, including EOD, had attended the incident and made the area safe.
Officers confirmed Larch Avenue, Moss Road and Gallowhill Road in Lenzie have re-opened.
Police thanked the public for their patience.
