A76 crash: Motorcyclist, 60, in ‘serious condition’ after two-vehicle crash on A76 near Enterkinfoot
A 60-year-old biker is in hospital in a “serious condition” after a crash on the A76 on Sunday.
Police said the two-vehicle collision happened around 1pm near Enterkinfoot, between Thornhill and Sanquhar.
The crash involved a black Vauxhall Astra car and a black Ducati motorcycle.
The 60-year-old male rider of the Ducati motorcycle was taken to hospital where officers said he he remains in a “serious” condition.
The people in the Vauxhall Astra were not injured.
The road was closed for investigations to be carried out and fully reopened around 5.20pm.
Sergeant Colin Ramage said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the A76 around lunchtime on Sunday and saw what happened, or may have observed either vehicle prior to the crash, to contact us.
“I’m particularly keen to speak to the driver of an HGV seen travelling southbound around the time of the crash. I believe they may have vital information.
“I’d also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the area to please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1491 of October 26.