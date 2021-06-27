Police launch search for missing Paisley man John Smith

John Smith 53, was last seen in the Renfrewshire town’s Brown Street on Friday morning.

He was due to attend an appointment and failed to return home.

John was reported missing to police on Saturday morning.

John Smith was last seen in Brown Street, Paisley on Friday morning. Picture: Other 3rd Party.

He is white, around 5ft 10in, of medium build, with greying, auburn hair. He also wears glasses.

When last seen, John was wearing a black leather jacket, blue shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

John often socialises in Paisley but no-one has seen or heard from him recently and concern for him is growing.

He also has links to Blackpool and Morecombe in Lancashire and officers are liaising with force colleagues in those areas.

Anyone who has seen John or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1164 of June 26, 2021.

