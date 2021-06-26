How did The Sun get hold of CCTV from a UK Government ministerial office?

A view of copies of The Sun newspaper on a newsstand in London. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The UK health secretary has been accused of having an affair after The Sun published CCTV footage of the married Cabinet minister appearing to kiss Gina Coladangelo inside the Department of Health.

The Henry Jackson Society said “MI5 must investigate” the source of the photographs because they “suggest a security-breach” may have taken place.

Alan Mendoza, executive director of the think-tank, warned they could have resulted from a “bug” being placed inside the building, raising national security concerns.

“The government must urgently explain how such a glaring security-breach occurred and MI5 must immediately probe the circumstances,” he said in a statement.

He called on the security service to sweep all other ministerial offices “to see what other listening and recording devices are snooping on ministers”.

“Steps should also be taken to determine if this incident was conducted by a disgruntled civil servant or – given its sophistication and seriousness – agents of a hostile state,” Mr Mendoza added.

The Sun reported yesterday that Whitehall whistleblowers were behind the leaked images.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected calls to sack Mr Hancock after the health secretary admitted breaching the government's rules on social distancing.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson accepted Mr Hancock's apology and considered the matter closed.