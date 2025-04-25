Hazlehead Academy: Girl, 14, arrested after serious assault on 12-year-old at Scottish school
A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault on a 12-year-old girl in Aberdeen .
Police were called to Hazlehead Academy in Groats Road at around 10.30am on Thursday .
Aberdeen City Council said the injured girl was collected by her parents and taken to hospital.
Police Scotland described it as a "contained incident" and said there was "no risk to the wider school community".
A spokesperson said: "A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Groats Road, Aberdeen .
"The incident happened around 10.30am on Thursday April 24 .
"A 12-year-old girl was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital for treatment and has since been released.
"The 14-year-old will be reported to the relevant authorities."
