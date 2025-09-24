The site operator confirmed they are looking into the cause of the explosion.

An investigation has been launched after an explosion at a Scottish power station.

Cruachan Power Station, located within Ben Cruachan, is a pumped-storage hydroelectric power station.

On Tuesday, smoke was detected in the site’s cavern and a mass evacuation was then launched before an explosion happened at the site.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances were sent to the scene after they received a call shortly after 5pm. Fire crews later left the scene before 8pm.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

The A85 was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident before reopening just before 7pm on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a police spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Tuesday, September 23, police received a report of an explosion at the Cruachan Power Station, Lochawe, Dalmally.

“Emergency services are in attendance. There are no reports of anyone injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for further updates.

Cruachan Power Station near Loch Awe. | Getty Images

Investigation into explosion is ‘under way’

Site operator, Drax, confirmed they are looking into the cause of the Cruachan Power Station explosion.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Cruachan after smoke was detected in the cavern.

“The site was safely evacuated, with no injuries reported.