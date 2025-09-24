East Ayrshire crime: Man, 26, arrested in connection with assault after ‘unexplained’ Newmilns death

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2025, 07:57 BST
Investigations remain ongoing.

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault following the death of a person in an East Ayrshire village.

Emergency services were called to an address in Newmilns at around 12.20pm on Tuesday.

Officers are treating the death as “unexplained”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

A 26-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with an assault.

Police confirmed two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged.placeholder image
Police confirmed two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged.

Enquiries ‘ongoing’ into Newmilns death

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Tuesday, September 23, we were called to an address in the Newmilns area of East Ayrshire following a death.

“The death is being treated as unexplained.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault and enquiries are ongoing.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesInvestigationsResidents
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice