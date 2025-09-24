East Ayrshire crime: Man, 26, arrested in connection with assault after ‘unexplained’ Newmilns death
A man has been arrested in connection with an assault following the death of a person in an East Ayrshire village.
Emergency services were called to an address in Newmilns at around 12.20pm on Tuesday.
Officers are treating the death as “unexplained”.
A 26-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with an assault.
Enquiries ‘ongoing’ into Newmilns death
A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Tuesday, September 23, we were called to an address in the Newmilns area of East Ayrshire following a death.
“The death is being treated as unexplained.
“A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault and enquiries are ongoing.”