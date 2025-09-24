Investigations remain ongoing.

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault following the death of a person in an East Ayrshire village.

Emergency services were called to an address in Newmilns at around 12.20pm on Tuesday.

Officers are treating the death as “unexplained”.

A 26-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with an assault.

Police confirmed two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged.

Enquiries ‘ongoing’ into Newmilns death

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Tuesday, September 23, we were called to an address in the Newmilns area of East Ayrshire following a death.

“The death is being treated as unexplained.