Police are investigating after a 65-year-old man was hospitalised with serious injuries in Greenock.

The alleged incident on Darndaff Road happened at around 5.20pm on Tuesday evening. Police confirmed they are treating the incident as ‘attempted murder’ after the man was left in a “serious condition”.

The suspect is described as a man around 5ft 9ins, of medium build with light brown short hair.

The incident happened early on Tuesday morning | PA

Officers said he was wearing a grey jumper and was driving a small white coloured connect style van.

Detective Inspector Nicky Beattie said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and who may have seen anyone matching the description or driving a van similar to the one described to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone with dash-cam, doorbell or private CCTV footage which could be relevant to our investigation.

“I would like to reassure the community that we are carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident and I would urge anyone with concerns or information to approach officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3109 of September 23.