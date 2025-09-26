Stirling crime: Police appeal after elderly woman, 73, robbed on her doorstep in Scottish city
Police are appealing after a 73-year-old woman was robbed on her doorstep in Stirling after answering the door to a caller.
Officers said after the elderly woman opened the door at around 3.15pm on Thursday, the man pushed past her and forcefully entered her home, stealing a purse with bank cards and cash.
The man, who appeared to be around 40 years old, then ran from the property in Ewing Court towards Bannockburn Road.
The suspect is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, with blonde short hair. He was wearing a distinctive hooded top which was grey-blue on the top and white on the bottom.
Officers said he was also wearing blue shorts and black trainers and spoke with a local accent.
Detective Constable Rhianna Christie said: “Although the woman was not injured, this was a very upsetting incident for her and we are keen to trace the man described or speak to anyone who knows who they are.
“In addition, if you have private CCTV or were driving in the area around 3.15am on Thursday and have dash-cam that could assist officers, then please contact us.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2805 of September 25, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.