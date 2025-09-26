Fife crime: Pedestrian who 'stopped to speak with driver' struck by car in Kinghorn hit-and-run
A man has been struck by a car on a busy Fife road.
A blue Audi Q2 hit a man close to Kirkcaldy Road on the B923 in Kinghorn then left the scene at around 10.10am on Thursday.
The male pedestrian had been driving a black Audi A3 and left his vehicle to speak to the other driver.
He did not require hospital treatment.
Police are now appealing for information.
Police ‘keen’ to speak to potential witnesses and trace burgundy Ford van
Constable Craig Stirling, of Fife Road Policing, said: "We are keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time that may have witnessed this incident or seen either car around that time.
"The driver of a burgundy Ford van was in the area around that time and may have information.
"Anyone with dashcam footage should check to see if they have captured anything."
Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting 0961 of September 25.