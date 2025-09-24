The boy was approached by two teenagers on the platform who demanded his wallet and threatened to stab him.

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed at a train station in Glasgow.

Officers from the British Transport Police said the young man was approached by two teenagers on the platform of Crossmyloof railway station around 5.30pm on September 18.

Crossmyloof is a busy station in the south side of Glasgow | Google Maps

The teenagers assaulted the boy, before demanding he give them his wallet and threatening to stab him.

Officers said the believed several people on the opposite platform or people leaving the trains may have witnessed the incident. Police are now appealing for information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 608 of September 17.