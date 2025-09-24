Glasgow crime: Police appeal after boy, 14, robbed at busy Glasgow train station in daylight attack
Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed at a train station in Glasgow.
Officers from the British Transport Police said the young man was approached by two teenagers on the platform of Crossmyloof railway station around 5.30pm on September 18.
The teenagers assaulted the boy, before demanding he give them his wallet and threatening to stab him.
Officers said the believed several people on the opposite platform or people leaving the trains may have witnessed the incident. Police are now appealing for information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 608 of September 17.
People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.