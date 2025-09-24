Glasgow crime: Police appeal after boy, 14, robbed at busy Glasgow train station in daylight attack

Rachel Fergusson
By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2025, 16:21 BST
The boy was approached by two teenagers on the platform who demanded his wallet and threatened to stab him.

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed at a train station in Glasgow.

Officers from the British Transport Police said the young man was approached by two teenagers on the platform of Crossmyloof railway station around 5.30pm on September 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Crossmyloof is a busy station in the south side of Glasgowplaceholder image
Crossmyloof is a busy station in the south side of Glasgow | Google Maps

The teenagers assaulted the boy, before demanding he give them his wallet and threatening to stab him.

Officers said the believed several people on the opposite platform or people leaving the trains may have witnessed the incident. Police are now appealing for information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 608 of September 17.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:GlasgowTrains
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice