It is the first September wildfire warning in five years.

A wildfire warning in force in Scotland this week is set to escalate to an “extreme” risk on Friday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the warning, which is put in place from Wednesday, was the first September alert since 2020.

A ‘very high’ risk warning has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, but is being raised to extreme on Friday.

While wildfire warnings during the autumn months are rare, they are not unprecedented. However, fire officers said the warning reflected the “exceptional conditions” across Scotland this year.

Officers said the effects of the dry weather in spring were still being felt, with dry soils raising the risk of fire despite temperatures dropping.

They said low lying areas were at a lower risk, but that people should remain vigilant. Guidance urges people to avoid barbecues and campfires, and dispose of litter and cigarettes responsibly while in the outdoors.

A wildfire broke out on Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh in August. The cause is still unknown | Getty Images

The latest alert is the 13th wildfire warning issued in Scotland this year - the highest number issued in one year.

Early in the summer, fires that burned across moorland at Carrbridge and Dava in the Highlands were among the biggest in Scotland’s history. An unprecedented wildfire also broke out on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh last month.

SFRS Group Commander, Serge Kabamba, said: "Scotland has faced an unprecedented scale of wildfire risk this year. We recognise temperatures are dropping across the country and people might not think that the risk is there. However, the effects of this year’s spring drought are still visible across the landscape, with dry soils and browned vegetation increasing the risk of fire.

“We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame. Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

"These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of carbon emissions into the atmosphere.