Beck will play at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh in 2022, after cancelling this summer's show at the Usher Hall.

The multi-talented Californian was meant to be playing at the Usher Hall this summer as part of a wider UK and European tour, but will now visit the Corn Exchange on June 14, 2022.

Tickets for the new date go on general sale at 9am on Friday (June 25), but in a post on Instagram, Beck said anyone who held tickets for the Usher Hall gig will receive an email to an exclusive pre-sale.

General sale tickets will be available from various outlets including GigsAndTours, Ticketmaster and Beck’s official website.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, whose best known songs include Loser, Where It’s At and Devils Haircut, last visited Edinburgh in the summer of 2006, when he opened for Radiohead at Meadowbank Stadium.

