The chart-topping singer-songwriter’s Solar Power tour, which will support her upcoming new album of the same name, will see her visit the Usher Hall on May 26, 2022.

The UK leg of the tour also includes dates in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham, and will conclude with two shows in London at Camden’s Roundhouse.

Tickets for all UK gigs go on-sale from Friday (June 25) at 10am.

Fans can sign up to Lorde’s email list for first access to pre-sale tickets and get more information on the tour dates here.

Lorde’s latest single, also titled solar Solar Power, has garnered five-star reviews from places like NME and Pitchfork, has trended No.1 worldwide across social media, raked in over 30 million streams in its first five days, and topped Spotify’s Global and US Song Debut.

The track is the first single from Lorde’s forthcoming third studio album, which will be released on August .

The eagerly-awaited album includes 12 tracks and is produced by Jack Antonoff, whom Lorde collaborated with on her chart-topping last album, Melodrama.

Speaking about the new album Lorde says: “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers.

“I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

