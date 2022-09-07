Ukraine conflict: Putin says Russia 'has not lost anything' in war as he brands Western sanctions a ‘danger’ to the world
Vladimir Putin has condemned Western sanctions imposed because of Russia's war in Ukraine as a fever that poses a threat to the entire world.
Addressing the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s, Putin said Western countries have aggressively tried to impose their way of life on other countries and to make them “submit to their will.”
In a speech in Vladivostok, Putin said the West had undermined the global economy with an "aggressive" attempt to impose its dominance across the world and that Russia would defy the West’s attempts to push Russia off the global stage.
Putin warned the quality of life for Europeans was being sacrificed to sanctions while poorer countries were losing access to food following the imposition of sanctions following the war in Ukraine.
The EU has strived to cut its reliance on Russian gas and oil and Moscow has shut its key Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany, blaming it on technical issues – with energy prices rising as a result.
Putin told the crowd, in an address that appeared to be aimed at Western audiences, that many companies had rushed to leave Russia, he said, but "now we are seeing how production and jobs in Europe are closing one after another" adding that confidence in the dollar, euro and pound was being lost before people's eyes.
Commenting on the war in Ukraine, Putin said Russia had not lost anything as a result of its military campaign saying: “We have not lost anything and will not lose anything.
“In terms of what we have gained, I can say that the main gain has been the strengthening of our sovereignty.”
Putin conceded, however, that Moscow’s decision to send troops into Ukraine had created a “certain polarisation, both in the world and within the country, but added that the war began by Russian striving to protect ‘its people’
He added: “All our actions are aimed at helping the people who live in Donbas.
“This is our duty, and we will fulfil it to the end. This will ultimately strengthen our country from within, as well as its foreign policy positions.”