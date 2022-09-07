Video footage from last week shows Putin looking uncomfortable during a visit to Kaliningrad with his legs shaking as he addresses a room of children.

However, fresh footage has been shared on social media showing similar behaviour from Putin during his visit to the Russian far-east province of Kamchatka — with the president once again tapping and twitching his legs.

The footage, taken from a similar event in which Putin addressed young Russians, saw him tapping both of his feet on the floor and holding on to his armrest for support.

In the address he told the youngsters: 'You have to live for something to die for.'

It is not the first time that speculation has mounted over the health of the 69-year-old Russian leader, with Putin regularly seen twitching and appearing to be unsteady while in public.

Questions about Putin's health have been circulating for some time with the president often looking uncomfortable in his chair, hobbling off planes, or gripping arm rests during speeches.

Footage from this month shows Vladimir Putin's legs shaking

