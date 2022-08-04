Decision makers hiked the Bank’s base interest rate to 1.75 per cent from 1.25 per cent – the biggest single rise since 1995 – as they tried to control the runaway inflation.

The decision means interest rates in the UK are now at the highest level since January 2009. It is the sixth increase in rates since December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 1.75% from 1.25% – the highest level since January 2009. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The UK will enter five consecutive quarters of recession with gross domestic product falling as much as 2.1 per cent, the Bank said.

It will increase borrowing costs for millions of people, including those who have tracker rate mortgages.

Consumer Prices Index inflation will hit 13.3 per cent in October, the highest for more than 42 years, if regulator Ofgem hikes the price cap on energy bills to around £3,450, the Bank’s forecasters said.

The energy price will push the economy into a five-quarter recession – with gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking each quarter in 2023.

“Growth thereafter is very weak by historical standards,” the Bank said on Thursday.

The dire economic conditions will see real household incomes drop for two years in a row, the first time this has happened since records began in the 1960s. They will drop by 1.5 per cent this year and 2.25 per cent next.

However, the recession will at least be shallower than the 2008 crash, with GDP dropping up to 2.1% from its highest point.

Bank officials said the depth of the drop is more comparable to the recession in the early 1990s.

Myles Fitts, financial health spokesperson for Citizens Advice Scotland, said: “So many households in Scotland are struggling to make ends meet already. With energy bills, petrol costs and other payments higher than ever while wages stagnate, CABs are seeing increasing numbers of people who are just unable to cope.

“Today’s rise in interest rates will hit such people hard, making it even harder for them to meet their daily living costs. Governments need to recognise the scale of the crisis and make more support available to those wo are struggling.

“In the meantime anyone who needs help with their finances can get free, confidential and impartial advice from their local CAB, or at our self-help tool www.moneymap.scot.”

With the hospitality sector continuing to face a slow recovery from the pandemic and recent challenges presented by the cost-of-living crisis, the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) has warned the increase in interest rates could be too much for some smaller businesses to bear.

Colin Wilkinson, SLTA managing director, said: “The last thing businesses need just now is for the Bank of England to increase the interest rate to its highest level since December 2008. Businesses have been feeling the squeeze since the pandemic hit two-and-a-half years ago and are already grappling with paying off debts incurred during Covid. This could be the final straw.“Many businesses have also incurred extra costs in finding staff who left the hospitality industry during the pandemic and because of Brexit, while those beginning to find their groove again over the summer have seen their efforts thwarted by ongoing train strikes.

“At a time when the Scottish hospitality industry should be upbeat with the festival season under way and warm, sunny weather encouraging people to get out and about again, the mood is decidedly downbeat as business owners speculate over what the next barriers to recovery will be.”

Mr Wilkinson called on the next Prime Minister to adopt a “business first” agenda to adopt a “sharp focus” on the economy in order to protect businesses and jobs, and stimulate economic growth.

Andrew McRae, the Federation of Small Businesses’ policy chair for Scotland, said "policymakers” need to cut small firms some slack and take “long-awaited” action on energy bills, to give neighbourhood firms some of the protections afforded to households.

Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, named the rise a “national emergency”, adding: “People are already struggling and it’s going to get worse. The response from our governments must match the scale of the crisis.”