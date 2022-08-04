Alcohol-related deaths in Scotland climb to highest level since 2008

A total of 1,245 people died from conditions caused by alcohol in Scotland in 2021, according to figures published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The number of deaths is 5 per cent up on 2020 and the highest number since 2008.

A consumer purchases beer from a supermarket in Scotland. Picture: John Devlin

Two-thirds of those who died were male in figures that have been described as “desperately sad” by the Scottish Tories.

The figures were released just a week after it was confirmed 1,330 people had lost their lives to drug misuse in Scotland last year – only a slight 1 per cent dip on a record year for drug deaths in 2020.

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “These desperately sad and worsening figures are further confirmation of the grip alcohol has over Scotland.

“Every one of these deaths is a tragic personal story and heart-breaking for the loved nes left behind.

“As with the drug-deaths epidemic, the crisis has only got worse on Nicola Sturgeon’s watch – and it’s those from our most deprived areas who are suffering the most.

“Again, the SNP Government have been found wanting. They wrongly saw minimum unit pricing (MUP) as the panacea, when, in reality, it’s a blunt instrument to tackle a very complex problem.

“Rather than producing a reduction in alcohol consumption, research from Public Health Scotland suggests that MUP has led to people cutting back on food so that they can afford to drink at the same level.

“It’s time the SNP Government got off the fence and backed the Scottish Conservatives’ Right to Recovery Bill, which would enshrine in law the right of everyone in Scotland to receive the treatment they need – such as residential abstinence programmes – to help tackle their addiction."

The average age of those who died from alcohol-linked causes last year was 58.7 years for females and 59.7 years for males.

Julie Ramsay, vital events statistician at NRS, said: “Health inequalities are a feature of alcohol-specific deaths. Deaths attributed to alcohol were 5.6 times as likely in the most deprived areas of Scotland compared to the least deprived areas. This is more than the deprivation gap for all causes of death, which is 1.9. Two thirds of those who died last year were male.”