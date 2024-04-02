Three of Britain's richest billionaires - vacuum inventer James Dyson, gambling boss Denise Coates and Virgin chief Richard Branson.

Forbes magazine has announced its annual World’s Billionaires list - billed as being "the definitive ranking of the world’s richest people".

In 2024 there are a record 2,781 billionaires - that's 26 more than the previous record set in 2021 and 141 more than 2023.

The list is lead by luxury goods makers Bernard Arnault & family ($233 billion), followed by a quartet of American tech tycoons in Elon Musk ($195 billion), Jeff Bezos ($194 billion), Mark Zuckerberg ($177 billion) and Larry Ellison ($141 billion).

It's been a great 12 months for the majority of the fabulously wealthy, with the top 20 adding a combined $700 billion to their fortunes.

But you have to go all the way down to 104th place for the first appearance by a Brit - hedge fund manager Michael Platt.

Here are all 55 British billionaires to make the Forbes list in 2024, who much they are worth, and how they made their cash.