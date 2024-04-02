UK Billionaires 2024: All 55 people in the UK who are worth over a billion dollars - according to Forbes

Exactly 55 people based in the UK make the latest list of the world's billionaires.
By David Hepburn
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:46 BST
 Comment
Three of Britain's richest billionaires - vacuum inventer James Dyson, gambling boss Denise Coates and Virgin chief Richard Branson.Three of Britain's richest billionaires - vacuum inventer James Dyson, gambling boss Denise Coates and Virgin chief Richard Branson.
Three of Britain's richest billionaires - vacuum inventer James Dyson, gambling boss Denise Coates and Virgin chief Richard Branson.

Forbes magazine has announced its annual World’s Billionaires list - billed as being "the definitive ranking of the world’s richest people".

In 2024 there are a record 2,781 billionaires - that's 26 more than the previous record set in 2021 and 141 more than 2023.

The list is lead by luxury goods makers Bernard Arnault & family ($233 billion), followed by a quartet of American tech tycoons in Elon Musk ($195 billion), Jeff Bezos ($194 billion), Mark Zuckerberg ($177 billion) and Larry Ellison ($141 billion).

It's been a great 12 months for the majority of the fabulously wealthy, with the top 20 adding a combined $700 billion to their fortunes.

But you have to go all the way down to 104th place for the first appearance by a Brit - hedge fund manager Michael Platt.

Here are all 55 British billionaires to make the Forbes list in 2024, who much they are worth, and how they made their cash.

  1. Michael Platt $18 billion (Hedge funds)
  2. James Ratcliffe $16.5 billion (Chemicals)
  3. James Dyson $13.6 billion (Vacuums)
  4. Alexander Gerko $10.4 billion (Trading)
  5. David Reuben $9.6 billion (Real estate),
  6. Simon Reuben $9.6 billion (Real estate)
  7. Denise Coates $9.5 billion (Online gambling)
  8. Christopher Hohn $9.5 billion(Hedge funds)
  9. Anthony Bamford & family $7.5 billion (Construction equipment)
  10. Joe Lewis $6.3 billion (Investments)
  11. Clive Calder $5.7 billion (Record label)
  12. Andrew Currie $5.5 billion (Chemicals)
  13. John Reece $5.5 billion (Chemicals)
  14. Michael Ashley $5.2 billion (Sports retailing)
  15. Ian Livingstone $4.7 billion (Real estate)
  16. Richard Livingstone $4.7 billion (Real estate)
  17. John Coates $4.3 billion (Online gambling)
  18. Tom Morris $4 billion (Retail
  19. Alan Howard $3.9 billion (Hedge funds)
  20. John Caudwell $3.4 billion (Mobile phones)
  21. Laurence Graff & family $3.4 billion (Diamond jewellery)
  22. Hilton Schlosberg & family $3.4 billion (Energy drinks)
  23. Maritsa Lazari & family $2.8 billion (Real estate)
  24. Peter Hargreaves $2.7 billion (Financial services)
  25. Farhad Moshiri $2.7 billion (Diversified)
  26. Nik Storonsky $2.7 billion (Fintech Finance)
  27. Anthony Langley $2.5 billion (Manufacturing)
  28. Bernard Ecclestone & family $2.4 billion (Formula One)
  29. Dennis Gillings $2.4 billion (Clinical trials)
  30. Stephen Rubin $2.4 billion (Sports apparel)
  31. Christopher Rokos $2.3 billion (Hedge fund)
  32. Jim Thompson $2.3 billion (Logistics)
  33. Andrey Andreev $2.1 billion (Online dating)
  34. Richard Branson $2.1 billion (Virgin Diversified)
  35. Will Adderley $2 billion (Home furnishings)
  36. Michael Ashcroft $2 billion (Security)
  37. Simon Nixon $2 billion (Price comparison website)
  38. Alex Beard $1.9 billion (Mining)
  39. Mark Coombs $1.9 billion (Finance)
  40. Robert Miller $1.8 billion (Retail)
  41. Ian Wood & family $1.7 billion (Energy services)
  42. David McMurtry $1.6 billion (Manufacturing)
  43. John Bloor $1.5 billion (Real estate)
  44. Saket Burman $1.5 billion (Consumer goods)
  45. Bernard Lewis & family $1.5 billion (Fashion retailer)
  46. Richard Desmond $1.3 billion (Publishing)
  47. Ben Francis $1.3 billion (Fitness clothing)
  48. Mohammed Ibrahim $1.3 billion (Communications)
  49. Peter Kelly $1.3 billion (Technology)
  50. Michael Spencer $1.3 billion (Stock exchange)
  51. Mark Dixon $1.2 billion (Office real estate)
  52. Cristina Green $1.2 billion (Fashion retail)
  53. Philip Green $1.2 billion (Fashion retail)
  54. John Christodoulou billion $1.1 (Real estate)
  55. Kenneth Lo $1.1 billion (Textiles)
