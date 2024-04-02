UK Billionaires 2024: All 55 people in the UK who are worth over a billion dollars - according to Forbes
Forbes magazine has announced its annual World’s Billionaires list - billed as being "the definitive ranking of the world’s richest people".
In 2024 there are a record 2,781 billionaires - that's 26 more than the previous record set in 2021 and 141 more than 2023.
The list is lead by luxury goods makers Bernard Arnault & family ($233 billion), followed by a quartet of American tech tycoons in Elon Musk ($195 billion), Jeff Bezos ($194 billion), Mark Zuckerberg ($177 billion) and Larry Ellison ($141 billion).
It's been a great 12 months for the majority of the fabulously wealthy, with the top 20 adding a combined $700 billion to their fortunes.
But you have to go all the way down to 104th place for the first appearance by a Brit - hedge fund manager Michael Platt.
Here are all 55 British billionaires to make the Forbes list in 2024, who much they are worth, and how they made their cash.
- Michael Platt $18 billion (Hedge funds)
- James Ratcliffe $16.5 billion (Chemicals)
- James Dyson $13.6 billion (Vacuums)
- Alexander Gerko $10.4 billion (Trading)
- David Reuben $9.6 billion (Real estate),
- Simon Reuben $9.6 billion (Real estate)
- Denise Coates $9.5 billion (Online gambling)
- Christopher Hohn $9.5 billion(Hedge funds)
- Anthony Bamford & family $7.5 billion (Construction equipment)
- Joe Lewis $6.3 billion (Investments)
- Clive Calder $5.7 billion (Record label)
- Andrew Currie $5.5 billion (Chemicals)
- John Reece $5.5 billion (Chemicals)
- Michael Ashley $5.2 billion (Sports retailing)
- Ian Livingstone $4.7 billion (Real estate)
- Richard Livingstone $4.7 billion (Real estate)
- John Coates $4.3 billion (Online gambling)
- Tom Morris $4 billion (Retail
- Alan Howard $3.9 billion (Hedge funds)
- John Caudwell $3.4 billion (Mobile phones)
- Laurence Graff & family $3.4 billion (Diamond jewellery)
- Hilton Schlosberg & family $3.4 billion (Energy drinks)
- Maritsa Lazari & family $2.8 billion (Real estate)
- Peter Hargreaves $2.7 billion (Financial services)
- Farhad Moshiri $2.7 billion (Diversified)
- Nik Storonsky $2.7 billion (Fintech Finance)
- Anthony Langley $2.5 billion (Manufacturing)
- Bernard Ecclestone & family $2.4 billion (Formula One)
- Dennis Gillings $2.4 billion (Clinical trials)
- Stephen Rubin $2.4 billion (Sports apparel)
- Christopher Rokos $2.3 billion (Hedge fund)
- Jim Thompson $2.3 billion (Logistics)
- Andrey Andreev $2.1 billion (Online dating)
- Richard Branson $2.1 billion (Virgin Diversified)
- Will Adderley $2 billion (Home furnishings)
- Michael Ashcroft $2 billion (Security)
- Simon Nixon $2 billion (Price comparison website)
- Alex Beard $1.9 billion (Mining)
- Mark Coombs $1.9 billion (Finance)
- Robert Miller $1.8 billion (Retail)
- Ian Wood & family $1.7 billion (Energy services)
- David McMurtry $1.6 billion (Manufacturing)
- John Bloor $1.5 billion (Real estate)
- Saket Burman $1.5 billion (Consumer goods)
- Bernard Lewis & family $1.5 billion (Fashion retailer)
- Richard Desmond $1.3 billion (Publishing)
- Ben Francis $1.3 billion (Fitness clothing)
- Mohammed Ibrahim $1.3 billion (Communications)
- Peter Kelly $1.3 billion (Technology)
- Michael Spencer $1.3 billion (Stock exchange)
- Mark Dixon $1.2 billion (Office real estate)
- Cristina Green $1.2 billion (Fashion retail)
- Philip Green $1.2 billion (Fashion retail)
- John Christodoulou billion $1.1 (Real estate)
- Kenneth Lo $1.1 billion (Textiles)
