Toddler becomes youngest person to complete Three Peaks Challenge - aged just three

A toddler has become the youngest person ever to climb Britain's highest mountains and complete the Three Peaks Challenge - aged just three.

Intrepid Jaxon Krzysik, hasn't even started school but managed to summit Scafell Pike in the Lake District, Ben Nevis in Scotland and Snowdon in Wales.

It took around seven hours and although the smallest of the three peaks. Picture: SWNS

The nursery school pupil took on the challenge with his dad, Cal, 29, to raise money in memory of his best pal Ralph Rowlands, who died aged two in May 2017.

He completed 20 hours of walking under his own steam and was not carried a single step of the 23 miles, during which he climbed a total of 10,052ft.

Proud dad Cal, a recruiter from Burnley, Lancs., said: "What he has done is unbelievable and I'm so proud of him.

"I can hand-on-heart say I didn't have to carry him or help him at all.

The nursery school pupil took on the challenge with his dad, Cal, 29, to raise money in memory of his best pal Ralph Rowlands, who died aged two in May 2017. Picture: SWNS

"It's a big challenge for anyone, never mind for a three-year-old.

READ MORE - Scottish dad puts 'haunted playhouse' up for sale

"Of course he found it hard in places and I had to encourage him, but he really enjoyed it, he just loves the mountains.

"I could not be more chuffed with him. He's a superstar.

"Jaxon thinks Ralph is in the sky and he still asks about him.

Intrepid Jaxon Krzysik, hasn't even started school but managed to summit Scafell Pike in the Lake District, Ben Nevis in Scotland and Snowdon in Wales. Picture: SWNS

"He knows what happened and knows we climbed the mountains for Ralph."

Ralph was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at two weeks old after his mum Jade Smith, 26, experienced difficulties during birth.

He suffered brain damage after being starved of oxygen and was completely paralysed and unable to talk.

But this didn't stop him forming a unique bond with Jaxon, who regularly came home and told parents Cal and Ashley Williamson about his daily adventures with his buddy.

Dad-of-two, Cal, who is engaged to 25-year-old Ashley, said: "They were like two peas in a pod together.

"Ralph was all he talked about when he came home some days.

"They were so close and would always spent time together in nursery. Jaxon spent so much time with him.

"It was a unique friendship because Ralph couldn't speak. They had a connection on a different level.

"When he died Jaxon was really upset. We just had to explain it to him the best we could.

"We said he's not here anymore - he's in the sky now."

READ MORE - Scotland's weather: Severe weather warnings issued for thunderstorms



Cal and Jaxon wanted to do something in his memory and decided on a walking challenge.

Since the age of two Jaxon has enjoyed long walks with his dad, and the pair have already scaled some of the biggest peaks in the Lake District and Yorkshire.

The first climb, a 978m hike to the top of England's tallest mountain, Scafell Pike, took place on April 27.

It took around seven hours and although the smallest of the three peaks, it was the hardest, thanks to wind, snow and hail.

Next up was the 1,085m five-hour walk to the top of Snowdon, the tallest mountain in Wales on May 23.

The final ascent, a huge 1,345m scramble to the summit of Ben Nevis, in Scotland, took place on Saturday June 22.

Altogether Jaxon managed to walk 23 miles (37km) up 3,064 metres (10,052ft) worth of mountainous footpaths.

Many people who take on the challenge do so with the aim of conquering all three peaks on the same day.

Jaxon broke the record set by Lucas Lawrenson, six, who managed to climb all three mountains within 24 hours in May.

Cal, also dad to 18-month-old Pippa, said: "Scafell Pike was by far the most difficult. The conditions were terrible.

"He only has little legs so it does take him a lot longer than most people to climb. But he genuinely does enjoy it.

"We have to make sure we keep safe of course and he did know how dangerous the mountains are.

"But he was in his element. He loves the rocks and being outdoors and he did a great job without any help."

Ralph's mum, Jade, from Burnley, said: "Jaxon would always be there waiting for Ralph every morning. They were best friends.

"It was amazing for him to have some who was so close to him.

"I burst into tears when I found out what Jaxon was doing for Ralph. It's just amazing, it really pulled on my heart strings.

"It's an incredible way to pay tribute to him. For someone so young to do something so amazing is fantastic.

"I can't put into words how much it means to us."

Jaxon has so far raised more than £700 for Cerebra, a charity for brain injured children.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jaxons3peaks ENDS