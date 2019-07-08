Edinburgh dad puts 'haunted playhouse' up for sale on Facebook Marketplace

Have your say

An Edinburgh dad has placed an advert on Facebook Marketplace for a 'haunted playhouse' his children now refuse to play in.

The hilarious advert appeared over the weekend and was posted by a Facebook user called Ben Gough-Cooper.

the inside of the haunted playhouse

He's asking for just £25 for the children's outdoor house, which is listed as being in a used - fair' condition.

The advert has caused laughter online over the weekend, describing the plastic playhouse as 'haunted and/or possessed'.

It goes on to say that it would fit into an 'apocalypse-themed garden'.

The description reads: "Haunted playhouse, comes with slide.

"Children refuse to play in it on basis that it is haunted and/or possessed. Good for apocalypse-themed garden and/or ghost friendly household."

Of course, Edinburgh has a long-standing history with the paranormal.

Paranormal investigators recently released new images purportedly showing a host of ghostly apparitions inside one of the country’s most haunted locations, Mary King’s Close.

You can view the advert and place your bids, if you dare, here.