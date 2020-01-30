These five takeaways have been voted the best in Scotland

An eatery in Rutherglen has taken the title of Best Takeaway in Scotland at a national awards ceremony.

Cheeky Moo's, on the town's Main Street, took the accolade at the fifth annual British Takeaway Awards, held at London's The Savoy hotel, hosted by comedian and TV presenter Jimmy Carr.

The ice cream and dessert parlour wowed judges with its signature dish 'Bueno Baby' (hot cookie dough and ice cream with Kinder Bueno).

Akmal Gehlan and Stacy Meldrum, owners of Cheeky Moo’s, said: “We are a team that went from five to fifteen in eighteen months, so to be awarded Best Takeaway in Scotland is amazing. We are a hard-working, driven team and our customers mean a lot to us, we will always work to keep offering our customers new and innovative menu options.”

Judges - including celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott - were impressed by the eatery's 'innovative menu, the high quality of ingredients used and their support for local community initiatives'.

Cheeky Moo's regular donates to food banks and offers employment opportunities to young people by paying for them to achieve food health and safety qualifications.

The restaurant has been enjoying phenomenal growth over the past year, particularly in delivery orders.

Further finalists from across Scotland were Indian Delight, in Carfin; Mr Chef Uddingston, in Uddingston; The House of Shah, in Hamilton; and Zains Curry House, in Dalry.

British Takeaway Award winners are selected by a judging panel following a public vote, written submission, and mystery shopping. Category winners each received a £1,000 cash prize and free sign up to food delivery service Just Eat, while the overall winner getting a further £5,000.

Andrew Kenny, UK managing director of Just Eat, said: “We are so proud to support the British Takeaway Awards for the fifth year. It’s a fantastic opportunity to recognise the dedication and hard work that goes on behind the scenes, and more importantly, celebrate the heroes of our high streets who bring the nation the food they love."

The Best Takeaway in Britain went to Nacho Cheese, in Trowbridge.