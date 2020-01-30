Scottish hedgehog loses fur and spines through severe infection

He was left almost bald following a severe ringworm infection - but now Ratty the hedgehog is on the road to recovery.

Wildlife experts at the Scottish SPCA were alerted to troubled Ratty around three months ago following his discovery in Comrie, Perthshire.

The hedgehog in better days. Picture: SSPCA

The hedgehog was almost bald - with missing fur and spines - but has been nursed to health and is set to be released back in to the wild.

Claire Powell, National Wildlife Rescue Centre assistant, said: “We’re delighted with the progress Ratty has made during his time with us.

“He spent some time in a room in the centre to build body condition, then for the past two weeks he has been outside in an aviary going from strength to strength while we waited for more spines to grow in.

“It’s great that he’s ready to go back to the wild."

Ratty came in the SSPCA's care on November 10 weighing just 324g. His weight has nearly tripled to 940g and all his fur and spines have returned.

He was one of around 1,000 hedgehogs admitted to the Scottish SSPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre, in Alloa, between September and December 2019.

At the peak of admissions in December 2019 the centre was going through an average of 100 tins of food a day to care for them..