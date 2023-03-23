All Sections
Here is our readers vote on the best 10 places to live in Scotland. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Best place to live in Scotland: Here are the top 10 Scottish locations to live in 2023 - according to our readers

Looking to move to Scotland? Here are the 10 best locations to live in Scotland – according to our readers. Where do Edinburgh and Glasgow rank?

By Graham Falk
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:36 GMT

Thanks to a strong selection of vibrant cities and awe-inspiring skylines, it is perhaps no wonder Scotland is many people’s favourite place to visit in the whole world.

Many visitors have moved their life on a permanent basis such is their love for the country, while those born and bred here see no reason to leave such is the attraction of lush greenery, historic buildings and warm and friendly locals.

However, let's get specific – where is the best place to live in Scotland? It is a hard one to judge, such are benefits of a number of different Scottish cities, towns, villages an islands, so we left the vote to you, our readers.

Posing the simple question ‘the best place is live in Scotland is…?’ we asked our readers for their votes and tallied them up to give the top 10 best places to live in Scotland? Do you agree? Let us know in the comments.

Perhaps it is no surprise but Scotland's capital city was the stand out winner with our readers when it came to the best places to live. Home to the Edinburgh Festivals, the Capital has a ton of amazing architecture, history and a buzzing arts scene to boot.

1. Edinburgh

Perhaps it is no surprise but Scotland's capital city was the stand out winner with our readers when it came to the best places to live. Home to the Edinburgh Festivals, the Capital has a ton of amazing architecture, history and a buzzing arts scene to boot. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Scotland's biggest city is also one of the best places to live in Scotland, according to our readers. Glasgow has a vibrant nightlife, plenty of culture, great shopping and attracts hordes of visitors every year.

2. Glasgow

Scotland's biggest city is also one of the best places to live in Scotland, according to our readers. Glasgow has a vibrant nightlife, plenty of culture, great shopping and attracts hordes of visitors every year. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Very popular with tourists, the resort town of Oban sits within the Argyll and Bute council area of Scotland. Despite being small in size, it is the largest town between Helensburgh and Fort William.

3. Oban

Very popular with tourists, the resort town of Oban sits within the Argyll and Bute council area of Scotland. Despite being small in size, it is the largest town between Helensburgh and Fort William. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The West Lothian town made our top four of the best places to live in Scotland. Linlithgow is an ancient town that was the birthplace of Mary Queen Of Scots and is seeped in history.

4. Linlithgow

The West Lothian town made our top four of the best places to live in Scotland. Linlithgow is an ancient town that was the birthplace of Mary Queen Of Scots and is seeped in history. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

