Best place to live in Scotland: Here are the top 10 Scottish locations to live in 2023 - according to our readers
Looking to move to Scotland? Here are the 10 best locations to live in Scotland – according to our readers. Where do Edinburgh and Glasgow rank?
Thanks to a strong selection of vibrant cities and awe-inspiring skylines, it is perhaps no wonder Scotland is many people’s favourite place to visit in the whole world.
Many visitors have moved their life on a permanent basis such is their love for the country, while those born and bred here see no reason to leave such is the attraction of lush greenery, historic buildings and warm and friendly locals.
However, let's get specific – where is the best place to live in Scotland? It is a hard one to judge, such are benefits of a number of different Scottish cities, towns, villages an islands, so we left the vote to you, our readers.
Posing the simple question ‘the best place is live in Scotland is…?’ we asked our readers for their votes and tallied them up to give the top 10 best places to live in Scotland? Do you agree? Let us know in the comments.