Another year has passed in the blink of an eye and I have been busy capturing the city with ink and watercolours once again.
Here are a few of my favourites, which I hope will bring back memories of the past 12 months.
Mark Kirkham, EdinburghSketcher.
1. Burns returns
Back in January the Robert Burns statue which had been moved to make way for the tram works, returned to Constitution Street in Leith. I happened to be passing and sketched the view. A few days later I got to speak with the crane driver and sent him my sketch. It’s great when my drawings connect with people, and catch a moment in time for them.
Photo: ES
2. Hope on the horizon
In February we had the dreadful news that Russia had invaded Ukraine and there was war in Europe. Sometimes drawing can feel very trivial but I wanted to show support and as thoughts were all looking overseas I drew this crosshatched sketch as if looking out from Granton beach.
Photo: es
3. Circus curves
As the warmer weather became more frequent I started my sketching tours around Edinburgh’s newtown. For the first time I led groups alongto Circus Lane, which proved excellent for perspective sketching
Photo: dfs
4. New surfaces
May time and spring is in the air, and I was out in the garden more. After being asked to wood burn a message and drawing on a slice of a tree for a wedding, I became slightly obsessed with the new medium and created this Edinburgh skyline using a pyrography set.
Photo: ES