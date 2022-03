Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performing live at the V Festival at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex.

The band, who visited Edinburgh in 2015 when they played Murrayfied Stadium, said it was “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked for the privacy of his family to be respected.

Hawkins, 50, played in the Foos with former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl on vocal for more than two decades, alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” Foo Fighters official account tweeted.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

No further details about Hawkins’ death were provided, although local media outlets reported that Hawkins had been suffering from chest pain and an ambulance had been called.

At the time of his death, Foo Fighters were on tour in South America. The band had played in San Isidro, Argentina, last Sunday and were due to perform in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night – the day his death was announced.

Pictures on social media showed fans gathering in front of the stage at the Estereo Picnic festival, with lit candles being placed on stage.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997 following the departure of the band’s previous drummer William Goldsmith.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with them in 2021 by Sir Paul McCartney.

Tributes to Hawkins poured in immediately on social media from fellow musicians including Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol.

Ozzy Osbourne praised Taylor Hawkins as a “great person and an amazing musician,” and promised to “see him on the other side.”

“@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician,” Osbourne wrote on Twitter.

“My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans.

“See you on the other side – Ozzy.”

Sharing a picture of Hawkins online Idol wrote: “So tragic. Rest in peace Taylor.”

Miley Cyrus, who was part of the lineup alongside Foo Fighters at the Estereo Picnic festival in Bogota, Columbia, said she would dedicate her Saturday show to him.

“My favorite memory of Taylor is dancing round the drum kit while he played this song…” she posted on her Instagram story, with a picture of Pretenders song Brass In Pocket.”

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello praised Hawkins’ “unstoppable rock power” in his own online tribute.

“God bless you Taylor Hawkins,” he said, sharing a picture of them together.

“I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend.”

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr also expressed his condolences and wished “peace and love” for those close to Hawkins.

“God bless Taylor,” he wrote.

“Peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love.”

Kiss member Gene Simmons said he was “shocked and saddened” by the news of Hawkins’ death.

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972 and raised in Laguna Beach, California.

He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.