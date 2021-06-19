Tartan Army returns to Leicester Square to clean up after Euro 2020 party

Fans still wearing their kilts and strips were spotted in Leicester Square clearing up rubbish before preparing for the long journey back home.

They filled bags with litter, underlining their good-hearted reputation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An estimated 22,000 fans descended on London even although fewer than than 3000 tickets had been issued for the Euro2020 championship game against England

Scotland fans clean up litter in Irving Street near Leicester Square, London (Pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire)

They made Leicester Square one of their bases, and led the party until the wee sma’ hours of the morning when they were told to disperse.

On the pitch the team produced a superb performance to secure a point, and set up a qualifying decider with Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Victory would see the Scots qualify for the knockout stages of a major competition for the first time in their history.

Scotland fans clean up litter in Leicester Square (Pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.