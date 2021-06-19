Scotland set performance benchmark with Wembley draw against England, says Charlie Adam

The former Liverpool and Rangers midfielder, now at Dundee, pin-pointed Billy Gilmour and Callum McGregor’s endeavours in the middle of the park during last night’s draw, but says achieving consistent levels of performance to match the Group D draw will take Scotland further in future.

Adam was impressed by each of Steve Clarke’s players and says they deserved to win despite drawing a blank for the second successive game in the championships and England hitting the post through John Stones.

"We knew we’d go there with heart, with determination and we can run, but the quality of play at times – we went there and got the ball down and caused England problems,” the 26-time capped midfielder said.

"Even against the Czech Republic in the first game we did that at times and caused problems. I listened to the lads after the match – they deserved the win and I thought their performance merited that. There were a few special performances in that group of players.

Asked if that was the benchmark on how Scotland should play moving forward Adam added: “Absolutely and I think that’s the key – getting consistency,” he told Sky Sports.

"Being able to go to Wembley and being able to do what we did at times was magnificent but the shape of how we were, we were disciplined and the work-rate of Callum McGregor and Billy Gilmour in midfield, getting out to [Mason] Mount and Kalvin Phillips was incredible.

"Even out to the full-back areas because England pin you high an back in their positions and their wingers push your full-backs into a back five. The work-rate was tremendous and we showed quality and had chances and could have scored a goal or two.”

Charlie Adam. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Scotland now face Croatia in a make-or-break match back at Hampden on Tuesday where anything other than a win will lead to elimination. Even a win does not guarantee progression, but spirits have been lifted by the performance in London.

Croatia drew with Czech Republic in the other group game on matchday two, 1-1.

