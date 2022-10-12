Success at North Region Agri Competitions Day

Senior winners of the Beef Cattle Dressing Competition with their calf, Hannah Lorimer and Craig Coutts.

The day saw competitors take part in Beef Cattle Dressing, Prime Lamb Dressing and Agri Skills competitions.

Five teams competed in the Beef Cattle Dressing competition, which was judged by Mr Graeme Henderson, Murrayfield and Mr Gordon Begg, Vauldale and cattle were kindly supplied by Mr Andrew Swanson, Quarryside.

The winning Senior team were West Aberdeenshire A, Hannah Lorimer (Echt) and Craig Coutts (Vale of Alford) with 88 points out 100. Second place went to West Aberdeenshire B with Ellen Glennie (Vale of Alford) and Callum Simpson (Garioch) scoring 86 points and third equal went to Bower A, Beth Douglas and William Campbell and Bower B, Neil Campbell and Alexander Younger with 73 points. The first Junior placing went to Lauren Oag and Abbie Gunn of Bower Young Farmers with 90 points.

There were ten teams competing in the Prime lamb dressing competition, which was judged by Mr Ron Mackay, Clyth with lambs kindly supplied by Mr James Polson, Lower Thura.

The winning team in the Senior section, making it a double win for their day were West Aberdeenshire’s Hannah Lorimer and Craig Coutts with 81 out 100. Second place went to Orkney District members Marcus Scholes and Ewan Flett both from East Mainland Young Farmers with 79 points, and third equal went to Sally Glennie (Vale of Alford) and Callum Simpson (Garioch) from West Aberdeenshire and Bower B, John Forbes and Erin McGuire with 63 points. In the junior section, first place went to Forss members, Bethany Swanson and James Swanson with 72 points. Other competing teams were also from Bower and Forss clubs.

The Agri Skills competition saw seven teams compete in tasks that demonstrate their skill and knowledge of agriculture. Bower Young Farmers swept the boards with Bower D, Lauren Oag, William Campbell and Jac Murray in First and Bower A, Beth Douglas, James Gunn and John Forbes in second followed by Bower B, William Ronaldson, Alexander Younger and Neil Campbell in third.