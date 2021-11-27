Storm Arwen Scotland: Man dies as driver and police van crushed in Aberdeenshire by falling trees

The 35-year-old was killed when the tree fell on his car on the B977 at around 5pm on Friday near Hatton-of-Fintray, Aberdeenshire.

His Nissan Navara pick-up truck was struck by a falling tree on the B977, Dyce to Hatton of Fintry Road in Aberdeenshire around 5.45pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended however the 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police van was also crushed when police attended the scene but no officers were injured.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Craig McNeill of the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Inverurie said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“Officers responding to this crash had parked a distance away due to weather conditions. On returning to their van they discovered a tree had fallen on it.

"No one was injured.

“Any witnesses to this crash or anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2999 of 26 November.”

It marks Storm Arwen's third fatality, after two others were killed in England as a result of the red warning storm.

The rare red warning of wind issued by the Met Office across the east coast of Scotland on Friday and Saturday which included a warning of danger of loss of life as a result of falling debris.

Those in the worst affected areas were urged not to travel by bodies such as Traffic Scotland and Network Rail Scotland.

