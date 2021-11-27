Rail and roads have been affected by the red weather warning of wind issued by the Met Office across the east coast of Scotland.

Following the red warning across the east, the Met Office has issued yellow warnings of snow, ice and wind across Scotland on Saturday.

Councils across the country have said they are working to help clear trees and other debris which landed on roads as a result of high winds.

A trampoline blown onto the tracks as Storm Arwen damage continues to impact transport and travel across Scotland (Photo: ScotRail).

ScotRail has announced it expects ‘significant disruption to services’ after winds gusting over 80mph brought down trees, trampolines and even a barn across routes.

A Network Rail Scotland spokesperson said: “Following yesterday's extreme weather, there will be significant disruption to travel today.

“Our teams are working hard to assess the damage across the network this morning but this will take some time, I'm afraid.”

The ScotRail services between Edinburgh, Glasgow Queen St, Dunblane and Stirling have all been disrupted due to a barn that's been blown on to the line near Polmont.

Weather disruption is expected until midday on Saturday on train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High.

Services are returning to normal but some services will still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Passengers are advised not to travel at this time.

ScotRail staff are currently inspecting the track before running train services as they have had multiple reports of trees, other obstructions and over head wire damage across the country caused by Storm Arwen.

The A1 at Tyne Bridge is closed at both directions and the A1 Thistly Cross to Dunbar southbound remains closed.

The A1 at Eyemouth is restricted due to fallen tree.

The Forth Road Bridge is currently restricted. The west footpath and cycleway is closed due to essential maintenance.

The Skye Bridge on the A87 has been closed in both directions as a result of high winds.

The A93 is closed at Braemar in both directions due to fallen trees as is the A76 at Carronbridge. Drivers are advised to use caution on approach and use alternative route at this time. has been cleared.

