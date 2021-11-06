Stephanie, 13, was last seen at around 6pm on Friday, November 5, at an address on Westwood Gardens in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

She was then reported missing this morning, Saturday, November 6.

She has been described at white, 5ft 3in tall and has long red/auburn hair.

When she was last seen on Friday she was wearing a black hooded top with black leggings and a black jacket.

Sergeant Malcolm Clark, of Paisley police station, said: “We are asking members of the public for their assistance to help trace Stephanie safe and well.

“I would ask if anyone has seen Stephanie or a girl that matches her description that you get in contact with police.”

If you have any information on Stephanie’s whereabouts you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0314 of November 6, 2021.

