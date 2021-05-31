This warning comes less than a week after footage of a helicopter putting out a wildfire near the iconic Scottish landmark, the Glenfinnan Viaduct.
The SFRS tweeted: “A reminder that a 'very high' wildfire warning remains in place across large parts of Scotland until tomorrow.
“We want people to enjoy the warm weather but please exercise caution in rural environments such as areas of foresty and grassland.”
On Monday, Scotland enjoyed the hottest day of the year, with areas hitting a toasty 24.6C according to the Met Office.
This surpassed the previous high for 2021, set on March 30 at Kew Gardens in south-west London, when the temperature reached 24.5C.
The emergency service ask that as people enjoy the outdoors, they follow the rules laid out in the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.