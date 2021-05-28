The SFRS were called to reports of a wild fire on Thursday, May 27th around 3.40pm next to the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct.

Grass and trees had caught fire, and the officers used beaters and backpacks to control it before the helicopter was called.

The fire was successfully extinguished by Thursday evening.

In a statement on social media, the SFRS said: "Dramatic wildfire footage caught by our crews yesterday showing the threat they are to our wildlife and wild places.

“They can be devastating for rural areas and communities.

“If you’re outside please follow Scotland’s Outdoor Code.”

The Glenfinnan Viaduct is an iconic Scottish landmark, famously used in the Harry Potter movies.

It is on the north west coast of Scotland, just north of Loch Shiel.

