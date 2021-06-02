The Silloth RNLI lifeboat was called out at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, June 1 after receiving reports that 20 people, including children, had been cut off by the tide at Southerness.

The lifeboat arrived on the scene 25 minutes later off the Dumfries and Galloway coastline, taking on boats a casualty, a non swimmer who had been given a life ring by body boarders also in the area.

These body boarders also escorted the rest of the group who had been cut off, who were now waist deep in sea water.

A statement from the Silloth RNLI confirmed: “lifeboat senior helmsman Steven Henderson, skilfully negotiated the boat through the rocks to take the casualty as close to the beach as possible and two crew members accompanied the casualty to the shore.

"The Coastguard helicopter was also tasked from Caernarfon.”

