Social Bite’s festive mission is aiming to provide 300,000 meals, gifts, and essential items to homeless and vulnerable people over Christmas in the UK.

Last year’s Festival of Kindness held in Edinburgh and Glasgow raised over £1.5m.

To aid their mission, Social Bite has installed 28ft tall artificial Trees of Kindness across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen and London.

Across these cities, members of the public can come and donate a gift to someone who is homeless or vulnerable this Christmas by placing a gift under the tree.

These gifts will then be distributed nationwide by the Social Bite team.

Social bite is also offering members of the public to make a donation worth a Christmas dinner, a bed with support for the night and to help buy a range of gifts and essential items.

The trees will be in place until December 23 and locations include St Andrew Square in Edinburgh, Vinicombe Street (just off Byres Road) in Glasgow, City Square in Dundee, St Nicholas Street in Aberdeen and Junction of the Strand (outside Charing X station) in London.

A Social Bite spokesperson said: “This Christmas many of us will be able to reunite with family and friends to celebrate after so many restrictions. However, thousands of people in Scotland and all over the UK will spend Christmas homeless – cold, hungry, and lonely – and thousands of more children will find themselves in temporary emergency accommodation.

"We are on an urgent mission to provide accommodation, support, food, and essential items to people who really need them this winter. "

The charity has created a gift wish list of the things homeless and vulnerable people need the most – from a warm pair of gloves, a hot water bottle and a torch, to good quality socks and toys for children living in temporary accommodation to open on Christmas morning.

Social Bite co-founder and Executive Director, Josh Littlejohn MBE, said: “This Christmas, many of us will be able to reunite with family and friends to celebrate after so many restrictions. But for homeless people and families, the pandemic has made their situation particularly desperate. Thousands of people all over the UK will spend Christmas on the streets – cold, hungry and lonely, without a family to go to. Thousands of children will find themselves in temporary emergency accommodation or without food on the table over the festive period.

“That’s why we are building on the success of last year’s campaign to expand our reach even further, going from two to five locations and taking Festival of Kindness to London for the very first time.

“Our Festival of Kindness campaign aims to spread some festive cheer. In a world, where you can be anything, we’re urging people to be kind and buy or donate a little extra to help those who need it most – even the smallest of gifts will make a huge difference.”

