It may have been, and continue to be, a tough time for hospitality, but that doesn’t mean they can’t go wild with their Christmas decorations.

We’ve compiled a gallery of some of the best and most sparkly trees, from the classic to the unusual.

1. The weird upside-down tree at Bundits, Leith Edinburgh's Bundits has a tree that's straight out of Stranger Things. And, no, our picture isn't upside-down, the tree is on the ceiling. 48-52 Constitution Street, Edinburgh, www.bunditsofleith.co.uk Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. The Balmoral's Palm Court tree Five-star hotel The Balmoral in Edinburgh never do Christmas by halves. This gorgeous creation is in the centre of Palm Court, where they'll be serving afternoon tea on Christmas Day. 1 Princes Street, www.roccofortehotels.com Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. St James Quarter's Thai Express pink tree It doesn't get less conventional than a pink tree decorated with takeaway boxes. This one is at the St James Quarter's newest restaurant, Thai Express. Unit 103, 105 St James Quarter, www.thaiexpress.co.uk Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Bronze baubles at Hatch, St Andrews There's a bonnie tree at restaurant, Hatch, with bronze and copper baubles instead of the usual festive red. 129 South Street, www.hatchstandrews.com Photo: Contributed Photo Sales