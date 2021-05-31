An appeal has been launched to help find a missing Larkhall woman who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Shelley Ann Daly, 22,was last seen on the morning on Saturday, May 29.

She is about 5 ft 5 ins tall with brown hair and brown eyes and is from the Kirkmuirhill area of Larkhall.

Shelley was last seen wearing a black and white print dress, burgundy coat and white wedge shoes.

Shelley Ann Daly: Concerns raised after missing Larkhall woman not seen for two days

A police statement said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out with the last confirmed sighting of Shelley Ann being in Glasgow city centre where she was in the company of another female and two men.

"She is known to have contacts and friends throughout the west of Scotland.

"Concern is growing for Shelley Ann as she has failed to attend for work at 0900 on Monday 31 May 2021.”

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Larkhall Police Office via 101, quoting incident number 2519 of 29 May 2021.

