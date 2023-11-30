Lead singer of The Pogues, Shane MacGowan, has sadly died at the age of 65. Here are 10 of the best quotes from the legendary singer.

As recognisable to look at as it was to hear his iconic vocals at Christmas. The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowan was simply one in a million.

Most well known for the track 'Fairytale Of New York', the Irishman's iconic lyrics and vocals on the popular Christmas track became a sign you know Christmas was coming and following his sad death, the song is sure to be played even louder this festive season.

Born in Pembury to Irish parents, MacGowan was never short of a witty line or funny quote, so we picked out his 10 best that we will always remember him by.

1 . Rail against the pain "Cram as much pleasure as you can into life, and rail against the pain that you have to suffer as a result." Photo Sales

2 . Not a rock star "I'm not so much a rock star, d'ya know what I mean? I play Irish music. There's really no age when you stop playing Irish music. Even if I retired from playing onstage, I'd still be singing in pubs." Photo Sales

3 . On religion "I don't believe in the Holy Trinity - but I do believe in the Holy Ghost. The Holy Spook is just a friendly way of saying Holy Ghost" Photo Sales

4 . On his lyrical content "There is drinking in lots of the songs because there is drinking in life. Drinking stimulates the imagination" Photo Sales