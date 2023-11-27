All Sections
Christmas Number 1 Latest Odds: 10 acts that are favourite to top the Christmas charts 2023 - including Taylor Swift

Who will be Christmas number 1 in 2023? Here are the latest odds - from The Pogues to Wham! to Taylor Swift.

By Graham Falk
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT
While the make-up of the charts have changed, the coveted spot of Christmas number one is still very much an achievement for any artist - especially now LadBaby has pulled out of the running.

With downloads now included in the final tally, many former Christmas favourites are making a run for number one over the past few years and even rock icon Rage Against The Machine have managed to nab a festive number one in recent years.

So who will top the charts in 2023 on December 25? Here are the latest odds for Christmas one in the UK.*

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

One of the most iconic Christmas songs of all time, Fairytale of New York, is the current favourite to take the number one slot at Christmas.

1. The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl - 4/6

Icons of the 1980s George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley are expected to push for the number one slot at Christmas with their classic hit Last Christmas.

2. Wham! - 5/1

The YouTube collective of internet personalities KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, and W2S have an outside chance of a festive number one with their single Christmas Drillings Ft. JME.

3. The Sidemen - 8/1

Merry Xmas Christmas everyday is a true festive classic and has every chance of grabbing number one this year.

4. Slade - 8/1

