Who will be Christmas number 1 in 2023? Here are the latest odds - from The Pogues to Wham! to Taylor Swift.

While the make-up of the charts have changed, the coveted spot of Christmas number one is still very much an achievement for any artist - especially now LadBaby has pulled out of the running.

With downloads now included in the final tally, many former Christmas favourites are making a run for number one over the past few years and even rock icon Rage Against The Machine have managed to nab a festive number one in recent years.

So who will top the charts in 2023 on December 25? Here are the latest odds for Christmas one in the UK.*

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl - 4/6 One of the most iconic Christmas songs of all time, Fairytale of New York, is the current favourite to take the number one slot at Christmas.

2 . Wham! - 5/1 Icons of the 1980s George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley are expected to push for the number one slot at Christmas with their classic hit Last Christmas.

3 . The Sidemen - 8/1 The YouTube collective of internet personalities KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, and W2S have an outside chance of a festive number one with their single Christmas Drillings Ft. JME.