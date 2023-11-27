Christmas Number 1 Latest Odds: 10 acts that are favourite to top the Christmas charts 2023 - including Taylor Swift
Who will be Christmas number 1 in 2023? Here are the latest odds - from The Pogues to Wham! to Taylor Swift.
While the make-up of the charts have changed, the coveted spot of Christmas number one is still very much an achievement for any artist - especially now LadBaby has pulled out of the running.
With downloads now included in the final tally, many former Christmas favourites are making a run for number one over the past few years and even rock icon Rage Against The Machine have managed to nab a festive number one in recent years.
So who will top the charts in 2023 on December 25? Here are the latest odds for Christmas one in the UK.*
*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.