Shanai Anderson: Concerns raised as Inverness 14-year-old missing for two days

Police are appealing for information as a teenager is reported missing from the Inverness area.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 1:48 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th September 2021, 1:49 pm
Shanai Anderson was reported missing from the village Abriachan area near Inverness.

She was last seen around 7.30 on Tuesday evening, and police are now appealing for information to help locate her.

Shanai is described as five feet five inches tall, slim build with long brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact Police via 101 or via the contact us form on their website, quoting incident number 3358 of 07 September 2021.

