Shanai Anderson was reported missing from the village Abriachan area near Inverness.

She was last seen around 7.30 on Tuesday evening, and police are now appealing for information to help locate her.

Shanai is described as five feet five inches tall, slim build with long brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact Police via 101 or via the contact us form on their website, quoting incident number 3358 of 07 September 2021.

