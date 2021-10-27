The charity – which is launching the project with the Scottish Government – believes that providing employees with a better understanding of women’s inequality, domestic abuse and sexual violence, can help workforces play an important role in reducing all types inequality and violence against women.

Marsha Scott, Chief Executive at Scottish Women’s Aid, said: “Violence against women and girls, in all its forms, violates the human rights and dignity of every woman and girl in Scotland. This violence both nurtures women’s inequality and is a consequence of it.

“Equipping the Scottish workforce with knowledge, understanding, and the tools necessary to recognise and respond to violence against women and girls is key to challenging the everyday harm and to deliver the outcomes for women, children and young people that Scotland strives for.”

The Equally Safe in Practice (ESiP) scheme will provide a comprehensive range of support to raise awareness and understanding of what gender inequality, sexual violence and domestic abuse is, and why it disproportionately impacts women and girls.

It will teach employees how to identify signs that someone – even a work colleague you would never suspect – is a victim or perpetrator.

Those involved will also have the chance to progress on from one-off training sessions to join discussions on how to help end all types of domestic abuse.

Minister for Equalities Christina McKelvie said: “The Scottish Government is clear that violence against women and girls, in any form, is wholly unacceptable; we are committed to working closely with our partners in the statutory and third sectors to prevent and eradicate all forms of gender based violence from Scottish society.

“We are delighted to be working with Scottish Women’s Aid on this vital project to ensure workforces across Scotland have a better understanding of gender based violence, and the norms and cultures that perpetrate it.”

The programme will be rolled out across Scotland next year once the pilot programme has been completed in eight local authorities: Angus, Dundee, East Renfrewshire, Falkirk, Fife, Renfrewshire, South Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire.

Departments currently running the programme include housing, social care, education and child care.

