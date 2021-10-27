Covid Scotland: Here are the 12 Scottish areas with the highest coronavirus rates

Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the highest coronavirus rates over the last seven days.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 10:34 am

The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

The information follows a warning from Nicola Sturgeon that the COP26 climate conference "inevitably” poses a threat to the number of coronavirus cases in Scotland.

Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between October 17 and 23.

1. Clackmannanshire

Clackmannanshire recorded 289 cases of Covid-19 between October 17 and 23. This was a rate of 563.5 cases per 100,000 people.

2. East Ayrshire

East Ayrshire recorded 549 new cases last week. This was a rate of 451.5 cases per 100,000 people.

3. West Lothian

West Lothian recorded 441.7 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people last week. This was 812 cases in total.

4. Stirling

Stirling recorded 411 cases of coronavirus last week. This was a rate of 436.9 cases per 100,000 people.

