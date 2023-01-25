Supplies have been restored to around 100,000 properties left without water after a major pipe burst.

A 36-inch water main burst in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire on Tuesday afternoon and led to flooding in the area, as well as interrupting supplies for customers in parts of Glasgow.

The force of the mains bursting split Auchenhowie Road open, and children at the Lullaby Lane nursery had to take shelter in the nearby Rangers Training Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Water said around 250,000 customers – in around 100,000 properties – were affected.

Supplies have been restored to around 100,000 properties left without water after a major pipe burst.

The company said that customers were reconnected by late on Tuesday evening.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “Supply has been restored to all customers impacted by this major burst.

“A small number of customers may still be experiencing no water or low pressure whilst the system continues to recharge and recover, which we expect to be completed during the early hours of the morning.

“This was a major burst which impacted a large number of people in and around Glasgow, we thank everyone for their patience while our teams worked hard to restore supply as quickly as possible.”

The burst water main interrupted supplies for customers in Glasgow city centre and the Knightswood, Yoker, Scotstoun, Partick, Kelvinside, Tradeston and Ibrox.

Scottish Water said customers may experience low/intermittent water pressure or discoloured water, adding if water is brown then this is the natural lying sediment within the mains that has been disturbed.

It advised customers to allow their cold water kitchen tap to run at reduced pressure until this runs clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad