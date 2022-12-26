Scottish Water investigating as hundreds of homes without water in East Renfrewshire after fault

Hundreds of homes in East Renfrewshire remain without water after “operational issues” cut off supplies on Christmas Day – but work has been carried out to resolve the problem with supplies set to return this afternoon.

Scottish Water said residents in G76, G77 and G46 would experience “intermittent” delays to their supply while repairs at the Picketlaw Water Treatment Works continued on Boxing Day following an operational issue.

Properties in the Newton Mearns, Giffnock, Thornliebank and Clarkston areas experienced no water and intermittent water supplies over boxing day. 5,000 homes were thought to be impacted on Christmas Day.

The issue was resolved last night engineers and the works is producing water – however the firm warmed some may have to wait slightly longer for it to be fully returned to normal levels.

Bottled Water collection points have been set up at Williamwood High School in Clarkston and St Clares Primary School in Newton Mearns and have been in operation since midday.

Water supplies are expected to return throughout the day once supply returns to normal levels.

In a statement, Scottish Water said: “We sincerely apologise to those customers who have been impacted by this issue and we thank you for your patience and understanding.

“Our teams will continue to work until this is fully resolved.

“Supplies are recovering but due to the size of the network supplied by the works, some customers may continue to experience intermittent supplies on Boxing Day.

